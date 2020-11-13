Kamala Harris’ Godson reflects on childhood together, accomplishments

Kamala Harris smiling with nephew and niece, Jayson and Maya Bevacqua (Photo: Jayson Bevacqua)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — She might be the vice president elect, but to Jayson Bevacqua, Vice President Elect Kamala Harris’ Godson, she’ll always be “auntie” first.”

His mom was Harris’ sister in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Howard University.

Over the years, his mom’s bond with Harris bled into her children’s lives as well.

Bevacqua said her Vice Presidential characteristics were definitely present long before the 2020 election.

“She definitely knows how to put down the gavel and be a little stern,” Bevacqua said.

But that she could also be your typical fun and loving aunt.

“Positive,” Bevacqua said. “Just being on the beach. Very funny, very outgoing.”

Aside from his personal relationship with Harris, he said her new position is monumental for women, girls and people of color across the country.

“To take those sort of leaps and bounds over the course essentially of a decade, the sky is the limit,” Bevacqua said.

Bevacqua’s parting words were that although she will be the first: “She will not be the last female or woman of color to take that sort of position.”

He said that this is the biggest take away from the 2020 election results.