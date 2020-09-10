Keep Building Jackson cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual display of Keep Building Jackson has been cancelled for this holiday season.

Scott Crawford, founder of LEGO Jackson, announced the cancellation on Thursday. The initiative started as a way to cope with his progressing disability caused by Multiple Sclerosis.

The annual display at the Art Museum is for everyone to enjoy the vision of Jackson, as a clean, safe, pedestrian-friendly community.

Crawford said once a vaccine is issued for the general public, he plans to resume the event.

