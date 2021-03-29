Keep Jackson Beautiful Month kicks off in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers announced Keep Jackson Beautiful Month will kick off on April 1, 2021. During this time, Keep Jackson Beautiful will work with individuals, neighborhood associations, businesses, churches and the City of Jackson for cleanup events.

The 2021 Great American Cleanup State Kickoff will be on April 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol. Volunteers are asked to dress casual.

On April 10, the City of Jackson will hold a Roll-off Dumpster Day from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall.

To register your cleanup with Keep Jackson Beautiful and to receive a cleanup kit first click here at least two weeks prior to your event. Volunteers can register by clicking here.