Keep the Rez Beautiful to host Electronic Recycle Day

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Keep the Reservoir Beautiful will host an electronics-recycling day on Saturday, September 19.

In honor of America’s Recycle Day, Keep the Reservoir Beautiful is partnering with Magnolia Data Solutions and will accept all unwanted electronics.

Acceptable items include: computers, all computer components, desktop copiers, fax machines, radios, televisions, cell phones, desk phones, VCR players, DVD players, electronic games, monitors, keyboards, printers, laptops, scanners, stereos/radios/UPS.

It will cost $10 to recycle a Cathode-Ray Tube, an LCD monitor will cost $3 and a television will be $20.

The first 25 people to donate will receive a free box of Glad garbage bags.

The event will be held in the Revell Ace Hardware parking lot located at 1919 Spillway Road from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

For more information on the event or to donate other larger items, please contact Magnolia Data Solutions at (601) 919-0062, or Keep the Reservoir Beautiful at 601- 421-6160.

