Kemper County man sentenced on charges of rape and incest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Kemper County man is going to spend some time in prison after being convicted for raping a relative who is a vulnerable adult.

Andrew McGraw, 55, was arrested in February 2018 and charged with one count of rape and one count of incest.

The Kemper County Circuit Court trial jury convicted him for both counts.

DNA evidence was presented to the jury as proof the crime occurred and the jury reached a verdict in approximately 15 minutes.

According to a news release, Kemper County Circuit Court Judge Charles Wright sentenced McGraw to serve 25 years for rape and 10 years for incest to run consecutively, which is a total of 35 years for him to serve.

“This office continues to fight for and protect our most vulnerable who cannot fight for themselves,” General Hood said. “We appreciate the strong sentence handed down by Judge Wright to this sickening defendant for his disgusting predatory acts against the victim.”