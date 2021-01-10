Ken Wilson announces run for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson firefighter Ken Wilson announced that he will be campaigning to become the next mayor of Jackson.

Wilson made the announcement at City Hall located at 219 South President Street in front of a group of supporters on Saturday.

“If I’m selected to be mayor I’m going to start with addressing the public safety— addressing the crime in Jackson, but most importantly putting together a comprehensive plan to retain our current senior officers, firefighters, civilian workers and also find ways to incentivize them for our service to our city,” said Wilson.

He said Jackson also has room for significant improvement in education, infrastructure and community and economic development.

