Kenneth Stokes, Mike Hurst talk crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a meeting Sunday afternoon to address crime in the city.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst attended the meeting along with law enforcement supervisors and other city and county leaders. Councilman Stokes and other officials are encouraging community leaders to hold their own meetings and talk about solutions to help decrease killings in the capitol city.

“We’re becoming acceptable of all these killings. If this happened in Mississippi, they’ll be surprised and alarmed because it’s Jackson. It’s like we’re saying ‘Ok, 100 is not bad, let’s shoot for 200 next year.’ We’re saying no, we want to shoot for zero. Let’s stop the killing in the city,” said Stokes.

Those in attendance say they appreciated the opportunity to talk with Stokes, Hurst and JPD supervisors about their concerns on crime in Jackson.

LATEST STORIES: