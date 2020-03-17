Kevin Durant, 3 other players test positive for new coronavirus

1  of  2
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets said four of their players including Kevin Durant have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

That brings the total to seven known positive tests in the NBA.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

The team announced Tuesday that one player is exhibiting symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic.

All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

