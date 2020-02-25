Keystone Electrical Manufacturing to expand to Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Keystone Electrical Manufacturing Company will expand to Brookhaven. The $4 million investment will create 30 new jobs.

“When companies like Keystone choose to open new operations in our state, they are demonstrating to the world that Mississippi has the competitive advantages – including an excellent transportation network and strong workforce – that companies need to be successful in today’s demanding economy,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I thank Fred Buie for this major investment in his hometown by bringing Keystone and 30 new jobs to Brookhaven and look forward to building a strong working relationship.”

Keystone manufactures protection and control relay panels, medium voltage switchgear and turnkey control centers used in the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. The Brookhaven Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce, Cooperative Energy, Southwest Mississippi Electric Power Association and the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Development Center also are assisting with the project.

Keystone plans to begin initial hiring during the first week of March.