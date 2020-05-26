Breaking News
KFC testing new 'premium' chicken sandwich

(CNN) – KFC is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich. The “KFC Chicken Sandwich” replaces the fast food chain’s “Crispy Colonel Sandwich.”

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun. It’s topped with pickles and spicy or classic mayonnaise.

The sandwich is being tested at locations in Orlando, Florida, for the next month. It costs $3.99 alone or $6.99 for a combo meal.

If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.

