CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Clinton, the Cynthia Road and Kickapoo Road bridge replacements are nearing completion.

Due to wet weather in June, the contractor has not completed the bridge replacement and a final inspection. Therefore, the contractor has not turned the project over to the City of Clinton.

Driver are asked to not move the barricades on Kickapoo or Cynthia Roads. City leaders said work on Midway Road should begin next week.