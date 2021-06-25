Kickapoo Road bridge reopens in Clinton

UPDATE:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton announced the Kickapoo Road bridge has been opened to the public. The contractor completed the bridge replacement project on Saturday, June 27, and turned the project over to the City.

Completion of the Cynthia Road bridge in Clinton is also nearing completion.

The work on Midway Road bridge near McRaven Road, that was closed on November 19, 2020 following a bridge inspection, will begin this week. This bridge contract was awarded in late May following lengthy approvals of designs by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

