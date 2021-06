JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozen of people came together for a kickball tournament on Saturday.

Four teams competed in the 4-hour action packed tournament.

Face painting, food trucks, and music were also part of the event, giving people a moment to enjoy being outside with other community members.

The tournament was hosted by Beauty Wigs Co.

More than $3,000 was raised for Lupus research, and organizers hope to make it an annual event.