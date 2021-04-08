Kickoff for Great American Cleanup in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves helped kickoff the Great American Cleanup in Mississippi, along with First Lady Elee Reeves.

Dozens of volunteers from all over the state came out to clean up the streets of Jackson. The event was in partnership with Keep Mississippi Beautiful and their partnerships from across the state.

Organizers from Jackson’s division said the hands-on approach is to encourage people to take care of their communities, and with everyone’s help we can live in a place where everyone can be proud of.

“As we all know, the City of Jackson is without a lot of resources, not only financial resources but also staffing resources. So every little bit helps, as we ask volunteers to come out and participate,” said Chris Gray Sr., president of Keep Jackson Beautiful.

During the clean up, volunteers were broken up into groups. Illegal dumping sites, such as the old Atmos Energy building on Capitol Street, were also cleaned.