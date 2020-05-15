Kidnapping, chase ends in murder-suicide in Lincoln County

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Canton police, a man and a woman died after a murder-suicide in Lincoln County.

Investigators said Jamarquis Black, 24, was charged with domestic violence and aggravated stalking on Friday, May 8. This happened after his girlfriend, who has been identified by family members as Pheonecia Ratliff, broke up with him. Black bonded out of jail on Monday, May 11.

Jamarquis Black

Police said Black kidnapped Ratliff Thursday night and shot her sister. The sister is expected to be okay.

Black drove to Philadelphia, Mississippi early Friday morning. Canton police contacted other agencies to be on the lookout for his vehicle.

Later Friday morning, the Mississippi Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle. Black led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash on I-55 near Brookhaven.

Investigators said Black shot Ratliff and then himself. Both died from their injuries. Police said the two had a child together.

Courtesy: Ratliff’s family

According to Ratliff’s family, she was set to graduate Jackson State in December with a degree in Childhood Education.