Kidnapping suspect and victims found during traffic stop in Mississippi

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A kidnapping suspect from Missouri was arrested in Mississippi on Saturday, July 4.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a trooper received information about a vehicle traveling westbound on U.S. 72 near Corinth. It was being driven by a possible wanted suspect.

The trooper spotted the vehicle and noticed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The trooper initiated a traffic stop with another trooper and two Alcorn County deputies.

MHP said the troopers confirmed the driver was 44-year-old Tony Lanier Sr. of Missouri. They said two other occupants in the vehicle were kidnapped by him.

Tony L. Lanier Sr, 44, of Cooter, MO

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

Lanier was arrested and taken to the Alcorn County Jail. The victims, Krista Trapp and her 10-month-old daughter, were taken to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office where a victim advocate assisted with their needs.

MHP said Lanier had an active arrest warrant in Tennessee for kidnapping and a second active arrest warrant in Missouri for parole violations and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee. This continues to be an ongoing investigation by MBI.

