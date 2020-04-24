Kidnapping suspect arrested in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Vicksburg Police Department, along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Jerome Turner on Halls Ferry Road.

Turner, 33, is accused of kidnapping a woman from a residence in the city.

Police said Turner received minor injuries in the incident.

Turner was charged with one count of kidnapping by force and one count of felony domestic violence.

He appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, April 24, 2020, where Judge Penny Lawson set his bond at $250,000.00 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.