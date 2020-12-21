Kidney disease survivor celebrates 10th birthday with parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A young kidney disease survivor was treated to a celebration that he will always remember. De’Nahri Middleton celebrated his 10th birthday with a parade.

“When De’Nahri was five months old, he had his right kidney removed. So over the years, he’s undergone 10 surgeries. So it’s been a long journey, but we are blessed that he’s doing great now,” said his mother, Decimbra Middleton.

De’Nahri was diagnosed with hydronephrosis, but that didn’t stop him from making some major accomplishments.

“Everyone has been very supportive of him. He’s won contests. He’s been out on all type of opportunities.”

His most recent opportunity was being part of a pregame show for his favorite college football team, the Miami Hurricanes. De’Nahri said he plans to attend the college’s law school to become a judge.

