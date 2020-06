CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kid’s Towne Park in Clinton will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m. The park is located at 915 Old Vicksburg Road.

The new playground features better sight lines and enhanced play elements for interactive play. There is also a natural tree shade canopy.

Clinton Parks and Recreation officials plan to add new swing sets and an upgraded one mile walking trail to connect the Bark Park and Kid’s Towne Park to additional fitness opportunities.