Killeen Police investigate small plane crash on 4th of July

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a small plane crash that happened Sunday around 5:23 p.m.

Police say it happened on E. Trimmier Road and Stagecoach Road.

They say the plane, which was occupied by one person, left the New Braunfels Regional Airport, headed to Skylark Field Airport when it crashed in a field.

It is not known what caused the plane to crash.

Multiple agencies to include Killeen Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on scene assisting with the crash.