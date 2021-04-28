Kingsford Charcoal grants Jackson barbecue pitmaster with $7,500

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eddie Wright with Eddie Wrights barbecue is among the 13 recipients of a grant from Kingsford Charcoal. He was chosen from among 1,000 applicants for the Kingsford Preserve the Pit Program. The grant is work $7,500.

Preserve the Pit helps preserve the culture of black pit masters across the country, and to help them continue their upward growth in the barbecue business.

Barbecuing started as weekend hobby for Eddie Wright by doing competitions with his mobile trailer pit. Things changed when covid-19 took place. Working Monday through Friday, Wright was furloughed from his job because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says he was offered his job back with a 20% pay cut. Wright declined and decided to turn his passion for barbecue into his full-time job.

“We decided to bet on ourselves and say no. From there, it’s been upward traction and just small business success” said Wright.

Wright says the grant will be used for a well needed vacation, and to help launch his seasoning blend and apparel that highlights barbecue in Mississippi.

As for expanding into a building, Wright says he wont go brick and mortar until he is forced into that situation. The reason is because he says the mobile way is less stressful, and requires more discipline when cooking, and he loves that.

You can find all the menu specials and locations where Eddie Wright’s Barbecue will be on their social media platforms @EddieWrightBBQ.