Kingston Frazier’s mother testifies in trial against Dwan Wakefield

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawyers delivered opening statements on Tuesday in the trial against Dwan Wakefield. He’s the final suspect accused in the death of six-year-old Kingston Frazier.

Wakefield is charged with accessory after the fact to kidnapping, murder and auto theft in Madison County.

Kingston’s mother Ebony Archie and Hinds County Deputy James Myers testified during the first day of the trial.

Prosecutors said Wakefield knew about Byron McBride stealing Archie’s car, with the child inside, before Kingston was shot and killed. Investigators said the car was stolen from the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson in May 2017. Kingston was found dead hours later in Madison County.

The defendant’s attorney, Tom Fortner, argues evidence shows his client was not aware of Kingston’s death until he picked up McBride. When Wakefield was arrested, he allegedly led officers to McBride.

As the trial moves forward, jurors are expected to hear from Madison County deputies who found the stolen car and communications between Wakefield and McBride. The trial will resume on Wednesday, October 29, at 9:00 a.m.

McBride and D’Allen Washington both pleaded guilty in the case. McBride was sentenced to life in prison, and Washington was sentenced to 20 years in prison.