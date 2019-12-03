Kiwanis Club of Laurel to host annual Pancake Day fundraiser

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel will host its 64th annual Pancake Day on Saturday, December 7.

Patrons can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes with syrup and butter, sausage, white and chocolate milk and Coca Cola products.

Pancakes will be served at the YWCO located at 428 West Oak Street and at First Baptist Church located at 607 West Fifth Street. Hours of operation are 6:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at both locations.

Tickets are $6 prepay and $7 at the door. The tickets are available from any Kiwanis Club of Laurel member.

The fundraiser helps provide $500 scholarships to three deserving high school seniors each at Laurel Christian School, Laurel High School, Northeast Jones High School, South Jones High School and West Jones High School.