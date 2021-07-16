Koch Foods, Dependable Source Corporation to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Koch Foods and Dependable Source Corporation (DSC) are partnering with
the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be on Wednesday, July 21 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Jackson Municipal Court.

Koch Foods recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Full time:

  • General Labor positions – day shifts ($12.50) per hour/night shifts ($13.50) per hour
  • Heavy Lifter and Stack-Off positions – day shifts ($14.50) per hour/night shifts ($15.50) per hour
  • Live Hanger positions – day shifts ($17.50) per hour/night Shifts ($18.00) per hour

Part time:

  • General Labor positions – day shifts ($12.50) per hour/night shifts ($13.50) per hour
  • Heavy Lifter and Stack-Off positions – day shifts ($14.50) per hour/night shifts ($15.50) per hour
  • Live Hanger positions – day shifts ($17.50) per hour/night shifts ($18.00) per hour

Dependable Source Corporation (DSC) Training Academy will be seeking potential students and professional
truck drivers.

  • First year graduates can earn between $45,000 to $65,000
  • Individuals can be certified within four weeks
  • DSC Training Academy also offers affordable options, scholarships and financial aid

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

