Koch Foods to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Koch Foods, Incorporated will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program. The session will be Wednesday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:

Full Time:

General Labor positions – Day Shifts ($12.50) per hour

Night Shifts ($13.50) per hour

Heavy Lifter and Stack-Off positions – Day Shifts ($14.50) per hour

Night Shifts ($15.50) per hour

Live Hanger positions – Day Shifts ($17.50) per hour

Night Shifts ($18.00) per hour

Part Time:

General Labor positions – Day Shifts ($12.50) per hour

Night Shifts ($13.50) per hour

Heavy Lifter and Stack-Off positions – Day Shifts ($14.50) per hour

Night Shifts ($15.50) per hour

Live Hanger positions – Day Shifts ($17.50) per hour

Night Shifts ($18.00) per hour

Koch Foods will conduct on-site interviews and are hiring on the spot, as they are seeking to hire over 100 applicants for their company.

The recruiting session will be held at Champion Gymnasium, 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39204. Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with the local and state guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

LATEST STORIES: