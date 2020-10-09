Koch Foods to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Koch Foods, Incorporated will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program. The session will be Wednesday, October 14th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:
Full Time:
- General Labor positions – Day Shifts ($12.50) per hour
- Night Shifts ($13.50) per hour
- Heavy Lifter and Stack-Off positions – Day Shifts ($14.50) per hour
- Night Shifts ($15.50) per hour
- Live Hanger positions – Day Shifts ($17.50) per hour
- Night Shifts ($18.00) per hour
Part Time:
- General Labor positions – Day Shifts ($12.50) per hour
- Night Shifts ($13.50) per hour
- Heavy Lifter and Stack-Off positions – Day Shifts ($14.50) per hour
- Night Shifts ($15.50) per hour
- Live Hanger positions – Day Shifts ($17.50) per hour
- Night Shifts ($18.00) per hour
Koch Foods will conduct on-site interviews and are hiring on the spot, as they are seeking to hire over 100 applicants for their company.
The recruiting session will be held at Champion Gymnasium, 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39204. Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with the local and state guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.
