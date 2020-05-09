Koestler Prime Reopens After Two Month Hiatus

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)– On Monday May 4, 2020 Governor Tate Reeves signed the order to allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services. One of the guidelines within the order is restaurants must have an employee take the temperatures of customers before they can enter. Scott Koestler, part owner of Koestler Prime in Ridgeland says that customers had no problem with this new norm.

Another guideline in the order is that the number of customers inside has to be less than 50 percent. Koestler Prime is a 10,000 square foot building and Koestler say there was no issues with spacing.

Bars that don’t offer food service must remain closed so Koestler Prime transformed their bar area to seated dining. Scott Koestler says that with the news rules he need his employees to adapt a new mindset because he feel this will be something that can go on for months.

On Monday barbershops, gyms and hair and nail salons will be allowed to open but there will be restrictions for those businesses as well.

