MENOMONEE FALLS, (Wisc.) – To accommodate the growing trend of online shopping, Kohl’s says it will begin accepting Amazon returns at its stores. The retailer will pack, label and ship returns for free. The plan is to draw customers into its stores to make purchases.
The national roll-out is timed for the back-to-school shopping season. Kohl’s has stores in Flowood and Hattiesburg.
Kohl’s Will Soon Start Accepting Amazon Returns
MENOMONEE FALLS, (Wisc.) – To accommodate the growing trend of online shopping, Kohl’s says it will begin accepting Amazon returns at its stores. The retailer will pack, label and ship returns for free. The plan is to draw customers into its stores to make purchases.