Kosciusko High football player hospitalized due to coronavirus

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kosciusko High School football player has been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

According to Kosciusko officials, Cam Smith was taken to Blaire E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

This comes just days after Superintendent Billy Ellzey suspended in-person classes for two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases at the high school.

The Kosciusko Football program has requested prayers from the community and released the following statement:

“We ask this morning that you take some time out of your day to pray for a member of our football family. Cam Smith is currently in Batson due to complications from coronavirus. All your thoughts and prayers would be greatly appreciated during this difficult time.“

