Kosciusko High to transition to virtual learning temporarily

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to rising COVID-19 cases at Kosciusko High School, students and staff will be virtual only for the next week. According to Breezy News, Superintendent Billy Ellzey said multiple classes have reported positive cases.

The return date for in-person learning is set for Monday, August 30. This move to virtual learning only applies to the high school. All other schools will continue as normal.

Superintendent Ellzey’s full statement to Breezy News is below: