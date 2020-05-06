Kosciusko police searching for domestic aggravated assault suspect

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for a domestic aggravated assault suspect.

Investigators said the incident happened on May 2. They believe Jasmine Starling, 35, left the scene in a white 2009 Cadillac CTS with a disability tag number that reads: DBT-5034.





Officers said Starling goes by the alias “Tia Blue.” Her height is 5’07”, and she weighs 143 pounds. Starling has tattoos on her chest and the right side of her neck.

If you have any information that could lead to Starling’s arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online at www.P3tips.com. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a $2,500 reward.