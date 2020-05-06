1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Kosciusko police searching for domestic aggravated assault suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for a domestic aggravated assault suspect.

Investigators said the incident happened on May 2. They believe Jasmine Starling, 35, left the scene in a white 2009 Cadillac CTS with a disability tag number that reads: DBT-5034.

Officers said Starling goes by the alias “Tia Blue.” Her height is 5’07”, and she weighs 143 pounds. Starling has tattoos on her chest and the right side of her neck.

If you have any information that could lead to Starling’s arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online at www.P3tips.com. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a $2,500 reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories