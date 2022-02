KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko School District will hold a Teacher Recruitment Fair on Tuesday, March 2.

The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the district’s central office on West Washington Street. According to school officials, the event is for certified teachers, assistant teachers, and substitute teachers.

Positions are also open for custodians, child nutrition and maintenance.