Kosciusko woman creates medical mask covers during mask shortage

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A run of medical masks during the coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage.

Some neighbors, like Janie Palmertree in Kosciusko, have been sewing cover ups for the with the intention of making them reusable at lightning speed.

“Once I cut ’em all out — I cut out a lot at one time, usually 25-30 — it takes about nine minutes to sew it up,” Palmertree said.

These gadgets are not designed to replace medical masks, but instead to add a layer of protection.

“They would be able to cover these [medical masks], and be able to take these off and wash ’em,” Palmertree said. “They don’t have to discard these every time they went into a patient’s room.”

Thanks to Facebook and support from her church friends, Palmertree is not alone in her efforts.

“Some of the other ladies around Kosciusko said ‘hey I wanna help!’ and messaged me,” Palmertree said. “I told them what I was doing, and I shared my patterns with them.”

Palmertree explained that she had originally wanted to work in medicine, so this is a good way for her to get involved.

“This is my way of being able to give back and I love to sew, that’s my big passion.” Palmertree said. “I can at least do that and I get to stay at home and not have to get out.”

Palmtree said it’s also been a great way to kill time in isolation, and that she will continue to make the cover ups for as long as necessary.