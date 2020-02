JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Krewe De Cardinal Mardi Gras Ball will happen on February 21, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

The annual event benefits St. Richard’s Catholic School. It will happen at the South Warehouse in downtown Jackson.

12 News’ Andrew Harrison will emcee the event.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, call 601-366-1157 or go to www.strichardschool.org.