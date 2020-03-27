Krispy Kreme gives free donuts for social distancing

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme wants to help bridge social distancing gaps with a frequent gesture of friendship: sharing donuts! The donut shop is offering a free dozen glazed donuts to customers on Saturdays.

The point of what it calls “Be Sweet Saturdays” is to share those extra donuts with a friend or neighbor. To remind you to do so, every dozen donuts includes one with a smiley face on it.

Your extra dozen is social distancing gift ready. It comes packaged separately and is secured with a tamper seal. To get it, just ask at the drive-thru.

For online orders, add a “Be Sweet Dozen” to your order and use the coupon code “Be Sweet” to make it free.

Krispy Kreme isn’t putting a concrete time frame on this promotion.