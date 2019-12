JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Krispy Kreme is celebrating the return of their annual “Day of the Dozens,” today by offering one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

Customers can buy any dozen they want.

The donuts include:

Reindeer doughnut with pretzel antlers

Santa Belly; a chocolate kreme filled doughnut

Present doughnut; decorated glaze doughnut filled with original kreme