Kroger gives $15,000 to JSU food pantries for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kroger supermarket presented Jackson State University with $15,000 worth of gift cards to support its food pantries for students and student-athletes.

Acting JSU President Thomas Hudson said the partnership with Kroger is just the beginning.

“We’re always happy when people want to invest in our students. The Tiger Food Pantry serves an important purpose here. We really appreciate Kroger for stepping up to the plate,” stated Hudson. “Our students have access to healthy foods; however, the surrounding community may not. And, there is food insecurity on our campus and most people don’t even realize this. So, this effort with Kroger really helps us out a lot.”