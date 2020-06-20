Kroger Health hosts first free COVID-19 testing site in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kroger Health is hosting its first free COVID-19 testing

site in Jackson, Mississippi at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 West Ridgeway

Street. Testing will start Tuesday, June 23 through Thursday, June 25 from Noon to 5 p.m.

The following week, testing will be held Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to

1p.m. each day.

Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day. Test results are expected within

approximately 48 hours.

People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control

and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the free

tests include healthcare workers, symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic individuals based

on CDC, state and local government recommendations.

Interested individuals can schedule a test by clicking here.

Those eligible will then select the Jackson testing location and an appointment time. They willreceive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. When the patient arrives for a

test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A

healthcare practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their

window.

The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and

observed by a healthcare practitioner.

This onsite testing is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of

the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.