Kroger to host drive-thru flu shot clinic in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Kroger in Ridgeland will host a drive-in flu shot clinic to help combat the spread of the flu during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-thru flu shot center will be located at First Baptist Church, 2100 Main Street, in Madison on Saturday, September 19, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The first 200 customers to get their flu shot will receive a personal protection kit. The kit will include face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.
