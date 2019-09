The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will have its annual walk on October 5 at LeFleur’s Bluff state Park. The morning starts with an 8:30 am step off for the 2.5 mile walk at 10:00 am.

NAMI uses the monies from this fundraiser to help provide education and support programs for anyone struggling with mental health issues and their families.

To register go to their website by clicking here.