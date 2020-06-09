Lack of summer events hurts Hattiesburg’s economy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Many cities, like Hattiesburg, have been hit hard financially due to cancellations or closures because of the coronavirus.

Hattiesburg’s hospitality industry has been hit especially hard. Leaders said hotel revenue is already down 50% from last year.

Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Visit Hattiesburg, said, “They came here because of Festival South, which has more than a million-dollar impact on our local economy. They came here for (the) Craft Beer (Festival), they came here HubFest. You know all of these wonderful events that we had, that have had to be canceled, have really created a drastic loss for our economy.”

Dorsey said she is optimistic that they’ll be able to recoup some of the lost revenue with the state reopening.

