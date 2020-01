JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lady Wolverines of Northwest IB Middle School defeated the Lady Panthers of Hardy to capture the 2019-2020 JPS Middle School Girls’ Basketball Championship.

The game was played on January 29, 2020, at Kirksey Middle School.

Head coach Ashli Sutton lead the Lady Wolverines to a 15-0 record for the 2019-2020 season.

The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 13-2 record. April Amos is the Lady Panthers’ head coach.