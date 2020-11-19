Lafayette County child care facility ordered to suspend care after infant dies

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), an emergency suspension/restriction of license was issued to Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc., following the death of an 8-week-old infant. The order was signed by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. It said, “the facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility.”

The facility must immediately cease and desist providing care or enrollment of infants. This is effective immediately. The Oxford Police Department is investigating the situation, and MSDH expects to receive a full report Monday, November 23.

Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc., was licensed in 1999 and has received no monetary penalties during the course of its license. The last inspection was in October 2020, and the facility received a pass pending based on the receipt of documents.

