Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland opens to drivers

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland is now open for public access following road repairs.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, September 10, to celebrate the expansion of Lake Harbour Drive and the newly finished bridge. It will also be a multi-use trail for community members.
