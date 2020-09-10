Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland opens to drivers

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - In an effort to support youth-serving programs in the community, a $5,000 check will be presented to the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute at Trustmark Park on Friday, September 11, at 2:00 pm.

The Atlanta Braves and the Mississippi Braves are joining together with the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute to empower the youth of color in central Mississippi through education and community activation.