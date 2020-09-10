Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland opens to drivers

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland is now open for public access following road repairs.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, September 10, to celebrate the expansion of Lake Harbour Drive and the newly finished bridge. It will also be a multi-use trail for community members.

