Lake Mary Crawford to reopen on May 26

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced Lake Mary Crawford in Monticello will reopen to the general public on Wednesday, May 26. The lake will reopen at 6:00 a.m.

According to MDWFP, a youth fishing day will be held at Lake Mary Crawford on Saturday, May 22, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Fishing will be open to youth 15 years and under. All youth must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old and has a valid Mississippi fishing license.

A 16 to 22 inch slot limit is in effect for largemouth bass, and all bass caught within this size range must be immediately released.

“The slot limit will protect the initial stocking of bass and allow them to reach their trophy potential,” said Stephen Brown, MDWFP Fisheries Biologist.

The daily creel limit for largemouth bass is ten fish per angler, but only one bass over 22 inches can be kept. The daily creel limits for other fish are 15 crappie, 25 bluegill and redear sunfish combined, and 10 catfish per angler.

Lake Mary Crawford is a recently renovated 128-acre state fishing lake located in Lawrence County, 5 miles West of Monticello on Hwy 84. According to MDWFP, the lake has been stocked with Northern and Florida-strain largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, redear sunfish, and catfish.