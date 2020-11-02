Lamar County prepares for General Election

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Circuit Clerk’s Office is preparing for the General Election on November 3.

Voters are urged to bring their IDs to the polls. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, government-issued photo ID, passport or a Mississippi voter identification card.

Leaders said plexiglass will be placed between voting booths and hand sanitizer will be provided at each table. A pen will be given to each voter. The pen will be used to vote on their touchscreen voting machine.

Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins said, “We are allowing one voter per machine, one person checking in at the table, and we are asking people to socially distance as best as they can whenever they are inside of the precinct.”

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

