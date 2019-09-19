Lamar County schools hiring bus drivers

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lamar County School District is looking to hire at least five school bus drivers. Transportation Director Pat Kribbs says they need to fill the positions to bring their numbers up to full capacity. The district needs 124 drivers on the road each day.

Potential applicants must have a Class B CDL with a passenger and school bus endorsement. Base pay is $12.24 an hour.

According to Kribbs, the district transports 5,800 students to and from school. That’s more than 50% of the district’s total number of students.