HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– A landlord is arrested for shooting her tenant in the face.



Sheriff Willie March says Rachel Dixon went to check on some rental property that caught fire Saturday.



March says Dixon’s wife got into a confrontation with one of the tenants living on Dixon Circle, and Dixon ended up shooting him.



That man remains at a local hospital in intensive care. Dixon is charged with aggravated assault and is in the Holmes County Jail.