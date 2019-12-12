Lane closure for U.S. 49 southbound this weekend

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the outside, southbound lane of U.S. Highway 49 this weekend.

The closure will be from Richland Creek Bridge to McBride Street between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15. MDOT said traffic will remain passable on the inside lane.

Crews also anticipate switching traffic to the completed outside pavement on both sides of U.S. 49 from Harper Street to the Richland Creek Bridge this weekend.

MDOT said the lane closure is necessary for crews to continue paving work.