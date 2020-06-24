Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Lane closures at Highway 51 and Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland

News
Posted: / Updated:
lane closure_1537976058618.png.jpg

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning Thursday, June 24, 2020, there will be lane closures at the intersection of Highway 51 and Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland.

Drivers are encouraged remain vigilant and cautious at this intersection while the closures are in effect.

The closures are due to continued construction of the Lake Harbour Drive Extension, which has an expected completion date in August 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories