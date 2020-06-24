Lane closures at Highway 51 and Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning Thursday, June 24, 2020, there will be lane closures at the intersection of Highway 51 and Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland.

Drivers are encouraged remain vigilant and cautious at this intersection while the closures are in effect.

The closures are due to continued construction of the Lake Harbour Drive Extension, which has an expected completion date in August 2020.

